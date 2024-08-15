Oh, babies. New Dr Seuss Babies merchandising line includes everything from board books to diapers
AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest Dr. Seuss releases are designed for the very youngest audience. Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Random House Children’s Books announced on Thursday the launch of Dr. Seuss Babies, which includes interactive board books, a video series called “Learn to Read” and a line of diapers, onesies and feeding solutions. “Learn to Read” debuts Friday on the Dr. Seuss YouTube channel. The first board book, “Happy First Birthday!”, will be published Jan. 7, 2025. Other board books scheduled for next year include “Mr. Brown On the Farm” and “Happy Grinchmas, Baby!” Three more books will come out in 2026.