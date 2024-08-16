20 Nigerian students abducted by gunmen in an ambush in the north

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Gunmen in northern Nigeria have ambushed vehicles conveying some university students and abducted 20 of them. Police in the Benue state in north central Nigeria said on Friday that the gunmen ambushed the students on Thursday evening. It is the latest case of kidnap along Nigerian roads where dozens of armed groups often take advantage of limited security presence to hold travelers hostage for ransoms. The hostages were traveling to the south for a conference of medical students when the attack happened.

