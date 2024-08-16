Most suspects in a 2023 anti-Christian rampage in Pakistan are still at large, a rights group says

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Amnesty International says most of the suspects in a rampage last year against minority Christians in eastern Pakistan over alleged blasphemy are still at large and authorities have failed to deliver justice to the victims. The group said in a statement Friday on the anniversary of the attack that the inadequate response by authorities has allowed a climate of impunity. The attack, in which churches and homes of Christians were destroyed, erupted after Muslims alleged that they saw a local Christian and his friend desecrating pages from a Quran. Blasphemy accusations are common in Pakistan. Under its laws, anyone found guilty of insulting Islam or Islamic religious figures can be sentenced to death.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.