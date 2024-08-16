New El Paso Electric lineworkers graduate from Western Tech

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Twelve students graduated from the Western Technical College (Western Tech) lineworker program Friday morning in a first-time collaboration with Workforce Solutions Borderplex and El Paso Electric.

The graduates will now be able to enter the energy and utility sectors with the skills, knowledge, and hands-on experience needed to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in the industry.

All local residents, the new lineworkers will play a big part in maintaining and improving the power infrastructure that supports the area’s homes, businesses, and critical services.