City of El Paso hosting community meetings for voters on the Multipurpose Center

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso is hosting several community meetings for voters on the Multipurpose Center funding expected to appear on the ballot in November.

Last week, the City approved sending the item back to voters in November. Voters will then decide on the funding for the Multipurpose Center. Nine community meetings will be held to educate voters on what they will see regarding the MPC on the ballot. The ballot will ask voters whether to cancel the City's remaining $128,455,636 in general bonds allocated for the MPC.

Here's a list of the meetings, starting this week: