City of El Paso hosting community meetings for voters on the Multipurpose Center
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso is hosting several community meetings for voters on the Multipurpose Center funding expected to appear on the ballot in November.
Last week, the City approved sending the item back to voters in November. Voters will then decide on the funding for the Multipurpose Center. Nine community meetings will be held to educate voters on what they will see regarding the MPC on the ballot. The ballot will ask voters whether to cancel the City's remaining $128,455,636 in general bonds allocated for the MPC.
Here's a list of the meetings, starting this week:
- Wednesday, Aug. 21, Westside Regional Command, 4801 Osborne Dr., 5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 28, Marty Robbins Rec Center, 11620 Vista Del Sol Dr., 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 29, The Beast Urban Park, 13501 Jason Crandall Dr., 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, Sept. 4, Westside Branch Library, 125 Belvedere St., 5:30 p.m.
- Monday, Sept. 9, Valle Bajo Community Center, 7380 Alemeda Ave., 5:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Sept. 10, Hilos de Plata, 4451 Delta Dr., 5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Sept. 11, Municipal Services Center, 1059 Lafayette Dr., 6 p.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 12, Northgate Transit Center, 9348 Dyer St., 6 p.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 5, City Hall, 300 N. Campbell, 5:30 p.m. HYBRID SESSION.