US soldier indicted for lying about association with group advocating government overthrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A U.S. soldier in North Carolina has been indicted on charges of having lied to authorities about his association with a group that advocated overthrowing the federal government and of trafficking firearms. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for eastern North Carolina said that 20-year-old Kai Liam Nix was indicted last week and made his first court appearance Monday. He’s being held pending a detention hearing. Nix is on active duty at Fort Liberty. The indictment alleges Nix falsely stated in 2022 on his security clearance application that he had never been a member of such a group. The indictment didn’t include group details.

