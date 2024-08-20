El Paso ranked as 3rd-fastest warming city in the U.S., according to study, what local dialysis patients can do to protect themselves

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A study by Climate Central analyzed climate data across 241 locations in the U.S., and El Paso was ranked as the 3rd-fastest warming city in the U.S. More than 70,000 Texans are on dialysis, according to Texas Health and Human Services.

New research published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases shows that patients who treat their kidney failure with dialysis could be among the most vulnerable to extreme heat swings. The study found that deaths among dialysis patients increased 15-20% during periods of high heat and humidity.

DaVita Kidney Care says Dialysis patients are some of the most medically complex patients in health care, because these patients must restrict fluids, making it challenging to stay hydrated on hot days. Additionally, they also often can't avoid going outside on hot days because they need their life-sustaining treatment.

The new study also says patients who receive dialysis are vulnerable to extreme weather events, and rising global temperatures may bring more frequent extreme heat events. It's critical that dialysis patients stay safe. Dana Mitchell, MD, Group Medical Director and Jesus Saenz, nurse practitioner and group medical director at DaVita Kidney Care discusses the study findings, as well as what local dialysis patients can do to protect themselves.



