Beloved 80-year-old dog walker killed in carjacking while defending her dogs

SEATTLE (AP) — Police say a beloved 80-year-old dog walker was killed during a carjacking in a Seattle neighborhood while trying to defend her and her client’s pets. Multiple witnesses came to her aid, but the carjacker backed over her after a struggle and sped away. Police responded to reports of a carjacking in the Madison Valley neighborhood at about 10 a.m. Tuesday and found a bystander performing CPR on a woman in the middle of the street. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Friends identified her as Ruth Dalton, owner of Grandma’s Critter Care. One of the dogs was later found dead in a park near the stolen vehicle.

