3-month-old baby is fatally mauled by dogs in attic while parents smoked pot, police say

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a man and woman have been charged with manslaughter in western New York after they left their 3-month-old baby alone in an attic with two dogs and the child was fatally mauled. Police say 19-year-old Sulamain Hawkins and Anastasia Weaver were at a home in Rochester in early August when they left their baby asleep in the attic with two dogs. Police say the couple went downstairs to smoke marijuana. Sulamain Hawkins Jr. was fatally mauled by one or both dogs. Hawkins and Weaver were arrested Wednesday and arraigned Thursday on manslaughter charges. Messages seeking comment were sent to their attorneys.

