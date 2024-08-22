Atlantic City casino earnings declined by 1.3% in 2nd quarter of 2024

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s casinos and two internet-only gambling entities saw their collective earnings decline by 1.3% in the second quarter of 2024 compared with the same period a year earlier. Figures released Thursday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show the nine casinos and two online operations collectively posted a gross operating profit of $178 million. Gross operating profit reflects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and other expenses, and is a widely accepted measure of profitability in the Atlantic City gambling industry. All nine casinos were profitable, although two-thirds of them were less so than they were a year earlier.

