Are convention viewing numbers a hint about who will win the election? Don’t bet on it

NEW YORK (AP) — The final results will be in on Friday: was the Democratic or Republican convention more popular with television viewers? Yet if you’re wondering whether that might be an indicator of success in November, it’s probably not worth a bet. Over the last 16 presidential election cycles going back to 1960, eight times the party with the most-watched summer convention won the election. Eight times they lost. That includes 2016, when the Democrats and Hillary Clinton had more viewers than Donald Trump — but the Republican had the last laugh. Noted pundit Jeff Greenfield said Democrats may be boosted by sheer star power this summer.

