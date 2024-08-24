Mourners in southern Pakistan attend funerals for 28 Shiite pilgrims killed in a bus crash in Iran

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Hundreds of mourners in southern Pakistan have attended the funerals of 28 Shiite pilgrims who were killed in a bus crash in Iran this week while heading to Iraq. The victims of the crash were later buried in various graveyards in the Sindh province, a local Shiite leader said Saturday. The funerals took place hours after a military aircraft brought home the bodies and the injured on orders from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. All the victims were from the Sindh province.

