El Paso City Council approves renaming Pollard Pond Park to Mario Navarro Park

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today, El Paso City Council voted to approve renaming Pollard Pond Park to Mario Navarro Park.

Pollard Pond Park is located at 3090 Pollard St., El Paso, Texas, 79930.

Mario Aurelio Navarro was the conductor of a Union Pacific Railroad Train when it derailed back in August of 2022, ultimately killing him. For more information on the train derailment and Navarro's death, read our previous report here. The City and his family want to honor his legacy by renaming Pollard Park.

The City Council accepted the recommendation from the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board to approve renaming the park, which passed unanimously. City Representatives Brian Kennedy and Art Fierro were not present to vote in today's session.

According to the agenda, Elizabeth Flores, the applicant for the name change, will be the one to cover the cost of changing Pollard Pond Park's name, including installing and replacing signs with the new park name.