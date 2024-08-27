Skip to Content
News

El Paso City Council approves renaming Pollard Pond Park to Mario Navarro Park

KVIA
By
New
Published 10:12 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today, El Paso City Council voted to approve renaming Pollard Pond Park to Mario Navarro Park.

Pollard Pond Park is located at 3090 Pollard St., El Paso, Texas, 79930.

Mario Aurelio Navarro was the conductor of a Union Pacific Railroad Train when it derailed back in August of 2022, ultimately killing him. For more information on the train derailment and Navarro's death, read our previous report here. The City and his family want to honor his legacy by renaming Pollard Park.

The City Council accepted the recommendation from the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board to approve renaming the park, which passed unanimously. City Representatives Brian Kennedy and Art Fierro were not present to vote in today's session.

According to the agenda, Elizabeth Flores, the applicant for the name change, will be the one to cover the cost of changing Pollard Pond Park's name, including installing and replacing signs with the new park name.

Article Topic Follows: News
abc-7
el paso

Jump to comments ↓

Valeria Medina

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content