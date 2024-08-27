South Africa is investigating alleged corruption of more than $7B at top state-owned companies

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa has active investigations into alleged corruption totaling more than $7 billion at some of its top state-owned companies. The details are contained in a report submitted to a parliamentary committee Tuesday by the national anti-graft unit. There are also nearly 40 other ongoing investigations into alleged corruption involving different state-run businesses and national and provincial government departments worth billions more dollars. The investigations are not new and some of them have been running since 2018. The report was submitted by the Special Investigative Unit to give an update on the investigations. It shows some of the scale of South Africa’s corruption problem over the last 15 years, which led to the resignation of former President Jacob Zuma in 2018.

