2 men plead not guilty to killing former ‘General Hospital’ actor Johnny Wactor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two 18-year-old men charged with killing former “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor have pleaded not guilty. Robert Barceleau and Sergio Estrada entered the pleas in a Los Angeles court Thursday to charges of murder, grand theft and attempted robbery. Wactor was fatally shot when he interrupted thieves stealing the catalytic converter from his car on May 25. Another defendant in the case, 22-year-old Frank Olano, pleaded not guilty to being an accessory after the fact. A fourth defendant charged with grand theft and robbery is expected to enter a plea next month.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.