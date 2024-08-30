A visit to El Paso’s only black art gallery

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As black business month comes to a close, we are highlighting JMM Fusion Gallery, a place art lovers can go to see wood carvings, pastels, yarn art, jewelry, paintings and more. The unique thing about all of the pieces, no matter the medium, is that they are all made by black artists. It's the passion project of Kimberly McDaniel, who happens to be an artist in her own right. She's proud of this tribute to her heritage.

"We see enough despair ad diversity. This is more of a smile," McDaniel says. "I am aware that African Americans make up 7% of the population and representation is slim to none." Her goal? To depict art and life of African, Black American, and those who recognize they're African American in a positive light.

JMM Fusion gallery fills the lower level of an historic home at 2429 Montana. Pieces from Nigeria, Ghana, Malawi, the US, and right here in El Paso cover the walls.

For McDaniel, it's all about family. The gallery is named after and officially owned by her grandbabies: Justice, Mia, and Misa. McDaniels' father was an artist, and her mother was a musician. McDaniels is both - she plays the flute, and she makes jewelry, which she sells in the gallery. She honors the memories of those who came before her, and relishes this opportunity to remember her culture, while following her passion. She loves sitting quietly, taking in the art. She also loves forging relationships with her customers, with art bringing them together.

"It breaks down a barrier. It makes everyone more comfortable. It's almost like the family just got huge," McDaniels says.