Chandler Morris accounts for five touchdowns and North Texas tops South Alabama 52-38

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Chandler Morris threw for 415 yards with three touchdowns and he added two rushing scores to help North Texas defeat South Alabama 52-38 on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

The game was the debut for Major Applewhite as head coach of South Alabama.

North Texas erupted for 38 points in the second half and did not punt after halftime. Among the scores was a blocked punt by Juwaun Price that CJ Garnett recovered in the end zone for a touchdown.

Damon Ward Jr. had 230 yards on 12 receptions, and he scored on a 3-yard reception in the second quarter and a 54-yarder in the third.

Morris completed 32 of 41 passes.

South Alabama quarterback Gio Lopez went 26 of 49 for 432 yards with three touchdowns. He also carried it 13 times for 62 yards and a score.

Jamaal Pritchett had 10 catches for 197 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown for South Alabama.

The teams combined for 1,132 yards of offense — 550 yards for North Texas and 582 for South Alabama.

South Alabama led 19-14 after stopping North Texas on downs at the 1-yard line in the final minute of the first half. The Mean Green scored on every possession thereafter.

On Sept. 7, South Alabama visits Ohio and North Texas hosts Stephen F. Austin.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football