Pedro Vite scores 1st goal of season as Whitecaps beat Austin 1-0

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Pedro Vite scored his first goal of the season and Vancouver didn’t concede a shot on goal Saturday night as the Whitecaps beat Austin FC 1-0.

Vite played a one-touch pass to Ryan Guald, who returned the favor to a darting Vite for a first-timer from the top of the penalty arc that gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead in the 70th minute.

Brad Stuver had four saves for Austin (9-10-7).

Vancouver (12-8-5) had a five-game unbeaten streak — including four wins — snapped by a 4-3 home loss to the Houston Dynamo last time out.

The Whitecaps are 5-1-2 all time against Austin.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer