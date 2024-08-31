Texas Tech escapes with 52-51 overtime win over Abilene Christian

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech’s Jayden Cofield sacked Abilene Christian’s Maverick McIvor when the Wildcats went for a 2-point conversion in overtime, allowing the Red Raiders to escape with a 52-51 win on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Behren Morton’s career-high fifth touchdown pass, a 14-yarder to Caleb Douglas, who transferred this year from Florida, and Reese Burkhardt’s PAT kick following the first overtime possession gave the Red Raiders of the Big 12 a 52-45 lead over the Wildcats of the FCS United Athletic Conference.

Abilene Christian answered with Isaiah Johnson’s 1-yard plunge, his third rushing touchdown of the game. The Wildcats lined up for two with an empty backfield, and McIvor – who began his college career at Texas Tech but never played a game in three years – was pressured by multiple defenders and tackled by Cofield.

Morton was 30-of-42 passing for 378 yards, one short of his career best.

Tahj Brooks rushed for 153 yards and one Texas Tech touchdown.

McIvor completed 36 for 51 passes for a career-best 506 yards and three touchdowns.

Gino Garcia kicked a 31-yard field goal putting the Red Raiders ahead 45-42 with 2:39 to play. But the Wildcats reached Texas Tech’s 4 and Ritse Vaes, in his first game for Abilene Christian after spending three seasons with Midwestern State, kicked a 21-yard field goal to force overtime.

Abilene Christian scored six touchdowns to Texas Tech’s five during regulation, but the Red Raiders’ Jalin Conyers ran a direct snap for a 2-point conversion after Tech’s second TD for a 15-0 lead.

THE TAKEAWAY

Abilene Christian: The Wildcats are 1-16 against FBS opponents since moving up from NCAA Division II in 2013. They certainly looked better than being picked to finish sixth in the nine-team UAC.

Texas Tech: Coach Joey Maguire emphasized a successful start to this season after dropping last year’s opener at Wyoming in double overtime after leading 17-0. This performance didn’t resemble last year’s one date with FCS competition, a 41-3 win over Tarleton State.

UP NEXT

Abilene Christian will host West Georgia on Sept. 7.

Texas Tech will visit Washington State on Sept. 7.

