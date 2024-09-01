A celebrity ‘Russian spy’ whale spotted with harness found dead in Norwegian waters

HELSINKI (AP) — A white beluga whale named “Hvaldimir” that was first spotted in Norway not far from Russian waters with a harness that ignited rumors he may be a Moscow spy has been found dead. The Norwegian public broadcaster NRK reported that the whale carcass was found floating at the Risavika Bay in southern Norway Saturday by fishermen. The beluga, named by combining the Norwegian word for whale — hval — and Russian President Putin’s first name Vladimir, was lifted out of the water with a crane and taken to a nearby harbor where experts will examine it.

