‘Deadpool’ tops charts yet again as ‘Reagan’ beats expectations on sluggish Labor Day weekend
Associated Press
“Deadpool & Wolverine” ruled the box office on a weekend of quiet openings and low theater attendance as the summer movie season came to an anticlimactic close. The record-smashing Marvel hit took first place on the charts, followed by “Alien: Romulus” and “It Ends With Us.” Dennis Quaid in “Reagan” opened in fourth place this weekend, making $7.4 million, a bright spot for an otherwise slow weekend. New releases “Afraid,” “1992” and “Slingshot” each underperformed, either ranking low on the charts or not making the top 10. The Labor Day holiday weekend marks the end of the summer movie season.