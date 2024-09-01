Germany’s leaders pay tribute to victims of the Solingen knife attack

BERLIN (AP) — German leaders have paid tribute to the three people killed in the Aug. 23 knife attack by a suspected Islamic extremist that has pushed immigration back to the top of the country’s political agenda. Eight people also were wounded in the attack at a “Festival of Diversity” marking the 650th anniversary of the city of Solingen, in western Germany. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said at a memorial event Sunday that he was “relieved and thankful” that none of them is now in serious danger. The 26-year-old Syrian suspect, who was arrested a day after the attack, was supposed to be deported to Bulgaria last year but reportedly disappeared for a time and avoided deportation.

