GOP network props up liberal third-party candidates in key states, hoping to siphon off Harris votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — In battleground states, a network of Republican political operatives and lawyers is trying to shape the November’s election in favor of former President Donald Trump. They’re propping up liberal third-party candidates such as Cornel West and Jill Stein in the hopes that those candidates will siphon off votes from Democrat Kamala Harris. It’s not clear who’s paying for the effort. But it could be impactful in states decided by miniscule margins in the 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden. Democrats are exploring ways to lift Randall Terry, an anti-abortion presidential candidate for the Constitution Party, believing he could draw voters from Trump. But the GOP effort appears to be more far-reaching.

