Projectiles strike a ship in the Red Sea in a suspected Yemen rebel attack, officials say

KVIA
By
New
Published 11:58 PM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels has targeted a ship in the Red Sea. In the attack early Monday, two projectiles hit the vessel and a third explosion occurred near the ship. That’s according to the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center. It added that: “Damage control is underway. … There are no casualties onboard and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call.” The Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack. However, it can take the rebels hours or even days to acknowledge their assaults.

Associated Press

