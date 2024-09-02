A roadside bomb hits a bus in northern Pakistan and kills 3 people

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police say a roadside bomb has struck a bus in northern Pakistan, killing three people including two security officials. Another passenger was injured in the attack on Monday in Kohistan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The bus was heading to Dasu district, where the country’s biggest hydropower project is being built with Chinese help. No group has immediately claimed responsibility, but the Pakistani Taliban and other insurgents have a presence in the region. The Pakistani Taliban have stepped up attacks across the country in recent years.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.