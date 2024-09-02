Military-run Myanmar to hold a census next month to prepare for election slated for 2025

BANGKOK (AP) — The head of Myanmar’s military government has declared that Myanmar will hold a national census next month to compile voter lists for a general election and to analyze population and socioeconomic trends. Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing’s announcement on Sunday said the census would be used for composing voter lists for a general election he has previously said would be held next year. The ruling military has declared holding an election based on “a multiparty democratic system” its goal since seizing power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021. It originally announced elections would be held in August 2023, but has repeatedly pushed back the date.

