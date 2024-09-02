There’s no honeymoon for new UK leader Keir Starmer after a summer of unrest

LONDON (AP) — Keir Starmer hasn’t had much of a summer honeymoon. Britain’s new prime minister was elected in a landslide less than two months ago. He had to cancel a planned vacation after anti-immigrant unrest erupted across the country. He has spent his first weeks in office dealing with the aftermath. Since then he’s been issuing stark warnings about the state of the nation and the economy. As lawmakers returned to Parliament on Monday after a shortened summer break, Starmer’s left-of-center Labour Party government was preparing for a budget statement next month that’s set to include tax rises or public spending cuts — or both.

