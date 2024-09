PARIS (AP) — French maritime authorities say a rescue operation is underway after a boat sank off France’s northern coast, with more than 50 migrants in the water and around a dozen recovered in critical condition. Medical teams have rushed to the scene. The maritime authority that covers that coastline says the boat was carrying dozens of people and got into trouble. It had no other immediate details.

