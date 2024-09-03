Healthy Kids Initiative looking for grant applicants

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- The Paso del Norte Health Foundation (PDNHF) is looking for letters of intent to promote the Foundation’s Strategic Plan for their Healthy Kids Initiative. The foundation wants to increase the number of disconnected youth ages 5-17 who participate in out-of-school time programs.

PDNHF states connected youth are involved in out-of-school time activity in a safe place with a caring adult. Connected youth also tend to avoid situations and behaviors that compromise health while engaging in activity that promotes health. Therefore, their goal is to have more disconnected youth, become part of the connected community.

Eligible applicants include nonprofit, tax-exempt organizations, churches, and government units that are in the Paso del Norte Region. They can submit an online application until September 17, 2024. For more information on the grant guidelines and to access instructions on submitting an LOI and online application you can visit pdnhf.org.