Online fundraiser for Matthew Gaudreau’s widow raises more than $550K as the sports world mourns

More tributes are pouring in from around the hockey community after the deaths of NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and brother Matthew, who were killed last week by a suspected drunken driver while riding their bikes in their home state of New Jersey.

Jaromir Jagr posted a video Tuesday on social media of Gaudreau assisting on his 766th and final goal in the league when they were teammates with the Calgary Flames in 2018.

“It was a beautiful pass above all,” Jagr wrote in Czech. “Unfortunately, life can be sometimes unbelievably cruel. Thank you, Johnny Gaudreau, that you were here and you gave hope to all those guys by your unbelievable performances that they can succeed at the world class level in the NHL as you managed to do. My sincerely condolences to your family. R.I.P. to you and your brother.”

Donations also continued to pile up to support Matthew’s widow, Madeline, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, due in December. A GoFundMe set up by Madeline’s sister Holland Korbitz and verified by the online fundraising company raised more than $550,000 as of 4 p.m. EDT Tuesday.

Dozens of current and former players from around the league, or their significant others, are listed among the more than 7,700 donors, including $3,000 from the family of New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin and $2,013 from Matt Duchene of the Dallas Stars, for a total of $552,554 — well beyond the initial $30,000 goal.

Cliff Rucker, owner of the ECHL’s Worcester Railers HC for whom Matthew played two seasons from 2017-19, is listed as the top donor at $10,000.

“Maddy, the entire Railers HC family stands shoulder to shoulder with you during this incomprehensibly difficult time for you and your loved ones,” Rucker commented. “You and Matty will always be part of our Railer family, and I hope you can feel the love and support we are sending your way.”

The Gaudreau brothers were cycling on a road in Oldmans Township on Thursday night when a man driving an SUV in the same direction attempted to pass two other vehicles and struck them from behind about 8 p.m., according to New Jersey State Police. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver, 43-year-old Sean M. Higgins, was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and charged with two counts of death by auto, along with reckless driving, possession of an open container and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle. On Tuesday, police said nothing more about the case, including Higgin’s blood alcohol level, was being released at this time.

No information about a funeral or memorial services, public or private, was immediately available.

Fans in Columbus on Friday made a memorial out of hockey sticks, flowers and other mementos outside the Blue Jackets’ downtown arena. Flames fans in Calgary, Alberta, also paid tribute with messages and Gaudreau’s No. 13 written in chalk on the ground outside the Saddledome.

The Blue Jackets said fans are invited to a candlelight vigil on Wednesday night outside Nationwide Arena, which will include brief remarks from members of the organization as well as 13 minutes, 21 seconds of silent remembrance for the jersey numbers worn by Johnny and Matthew.

The Blue Jackets said general manager Don Waddell and players will speak to reporters Wednesday afternoon.

“Janet, myself and our entire family are devastated at this senseless tragedy,” Wayne Gretzky posted on social media over Labor Day weekend. “We are sending our love, thoughts and prayers to the Gaudreau family. We lost two great young men who were loved and a huge presence both on and off the ice. Johnny and Matthew, you will always be remembered and missed.”

Their deaths on the eve of their sister Katie’s wedding scheduled for Friday in Philadelphia transcended hockey. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Wischusen offered somber words about Johnny and Matthew during ESPN’s college football broadcast of the game Monday night between Florida State and Boston College, the school the Gaudreau brothers attended and played hockey together at for one season a decade ago.

“The entire National Hockey League, as well as the Boston College community and so many others, were devastated Friday when we learned of the deaths of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau,” Wischusen said. “Our hearts are shattered, and we send every good thought and prayer to their wives, Johnny Gaudreau’s young children, Matthew’s child on the way and all of their family and friends.”

Associated Press writers Bruce Shipkowski in New Jersey and Karel Janicek in Prague contributed to this report.

