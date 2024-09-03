This Fall, Hollywood tries to balance box office with the ballot box

NEW YORK (AP) — This fall, Hollywood will be trying — with everything from swaggering historical epics like “Gladiator II” to the high-seas adventure of “Moana 2” — to capture the nation’s attention at a time when much of it will be directed at the polls. Meanwhile, the young Donald Trump drama “The Apprentice” aims to be the movie version of an October surprise. Already, Hollywood figures like George Clooney and Oprah Winfrey have played a co-starring role in the election. Hollywood, famously progressive, has always had to strike a balance between the liberal leanings of the majority of its creatives with the big-tent demands of pop culture. In recent years, that’s grown increasingly tricky.

