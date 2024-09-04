Cambodia says China gifting 2 warships as it finishes work expanding strategically important port

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s Defense Ministry says China is giving its navy two warships of the type it has had docked for months at a strategically important base being expanded with Beijing’s funding. The base has raised concerns of China establishing a permanent naval presence on the Gulf of Thailand. The ministry said Wednesday that China would give Cambodia two newly built Type 56 corvettes next year at the earliest. The ministry wouldn’t comment on reports China also planned to hand over to Cambodia newly expanded facilities at Ream Naval Base, including a lengthy new pier capable of accommodating much larger naval vessels than Cambodia has in its own fleet.

