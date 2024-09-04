Egyptian President el-Sissi makes his first visit to Turkey, as relations thaw

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi is making his first official visit to Turkey after the two countries ended years of tensions. El-Sissi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are set to discuss bilateral relations, the conflict in Gaza and escalating tensions in the Middle East on Wednesday. They are expected to oversee the signing of more than a dozen cooperation agreements. Relations between the two soured soured after the Egyptian military ousted Islamist President Mohammed Morsi. Ankara ceased its criticism of el-Sissi’s government, aiming to repair strained relations with Egypt and other Arab nations. Egypt, along with Qatar and the United States, is pivotal in efforts to establish a cease-fire in Gaza.

