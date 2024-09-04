Ex-Green Beret behind failed Venezuela raid released pending trial on weapons charges

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge ordered the release Wednesday of a former U.S. Green Beret indicted in connection with a failed 2020 coup attempt against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Jordan Goudreau was arrested in July after a four-year investigation into the amphibious raid that ended with several combatants killed by Venezuelan security forces and two of his U.S. Special Forces buddies locked away in a Maduro government prison. Judge Virginia Hernandez Covington rejected prosecutors’ arguments Goudreau would flee while awaiting trial on weapons smuggling charges. His trial is scheduled to begin next month.

