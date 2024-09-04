A Greenland court extends an anti-whaling activist’s custody as Japan seeks his extradition

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A court in Greenland has again extended the time in custody for a prominent anti-whaling activist as Denmark considers an extradition request from Japan. The court ruled Wednesday that Canadian-American Paul Watson must remain in detention until Oct. 2 while Denmark’s justice ministry considers the request. Watson is the former head of the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, whose high-seas confrontations with whaling vessels have drawn widespread attention. He was arrested on July 21 when his ship docked in Greenland’s capital. Japan wants him over a confrontation in 2010. Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark, which doesn’t have an extradition treaty with Japan.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.