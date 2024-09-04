Jury selection will begin in Hunter Biden’s tax trial months after his gun conviction

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jury selection is set to begin in Hunter Biden’s federal tax trial just months after the president’s son was convicted of gun charges in a separate case. The case begins Thursday in a federal court in Los Angeles. Prosecutors say Hunter Biden participated in a four-year scheme to avoid paying $1.4 million in taxes. His defense attorneys say he was in the throes of active addiction that affected his judgment to the point he couldn’t demonstrate the intent to commit the crimes. The judge has limited what evidence jurors could potentially hear in the trial, but it could still veer into intensely personal and painful details of his addiction, as it did in June.

