Panic on the streets of Paris for Australian Olympic breaker

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australian breaker Rachael Gunn came under intense international scrutiny after her polarizing performance at the Paris Olympics. What followed was her panic when she felt like she was being chased through the streets of the French capital. The 37-year-old university lecturer from Sydney bewildered expert and casual viewers alike in the sport of breaking with an unconventional routine that included mimicking a kangaroo. “Raygun” as she is known, was heavily ridiculed on social media. In an interview with Australian television, Gunn told of being chased by cameras through Paris and how she dealt with the very public reaction to her performance.

