Queen guitarist Brian May says he had a ‘minor stroke’ but can still play

LONDON (AP) — Queen guitarist Brian May has revealed that he had a “minor stroke” last week. It caused him to lose control over his arm. The 77-year-old May said in a video released on his website on Wednesday that he was doing “OK” but that he was “grounded” and advised not to drive, fly or do any activity which raises his heart rate too high. May said the experience was “a little scary” but praised the “fantastic care” he received from his local hospital in Surrey southwest of London. He added that it’s “good news” that he can play guitar.

