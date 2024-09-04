Students in Bangladesh forced out the country’s leader a month ago. Where do things stand now?

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — It’s been a month since a student-led movement ousted Bangladesh’s prime minister, Sheikh Hasina. What began as student protests over government jobs became a weekslong, large-scale revolt against the country’s longest-serving prime minister. Over 600 people were killed in clashes. The 76-year-old fled to India on Aug. 5 as anger against her government swelled. Hasina’s ouster triggered more violence, police went on strike and mobs rampaged across the country. Then, a new interim government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus was sworn in. His Cabinet is trying to fulfill demands of the country’s youth and ensure security. Yunus is asking for patience as no date is set yet for an election.

