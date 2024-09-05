Behind the nonprofit helping a diverse new generation of culinary professionals heat up New York

NEW YORK (AP) — The Food Education Fund seeks to diversify the culinary world and better mentor its next generation through hands-on experiences for low-income students of color at ten high schools. More than half of participants are Hispanic, over one third are Black and the vast majority live below the poverty line. The hope is that stronger support for young cooks in one of the world’s top food destinations will bring much-needed diversity to the industry’s highest rungs. Chefs of color lead just a fraction of the North American restaurants awarded a coveted Michelin star and research shows non-white fine dining employees are less likely to be promoted.

