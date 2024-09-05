Britain halts criminal proceedings against Harvey Weinstein

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service has decided to discontinue criminal proceedings against former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. The service says in a statement on Thursday that they’ve decided there is “no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.’’ “We have explained our decision to all parties,’’ the CPS said in statement. ’’We would always encourage any potential victims of sexual assault to come forward and report to police and we will prosecute wherever our legal test is met.” Police had said the alleged offenses against the woman, now in her 50s, took place in during July and August 1996.

