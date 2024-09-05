Japan and Australia agree to increase joint military training
Associated Press
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Japan and Australia have agreed to increase joint military training exercises as their government ministers shared concerns over China’s recent incursions into Japanese airspace and territorial waters. Japan’s foreign minister and defense minister met on Thursday for a regular summit with their Australian counterparts in the Australian coastal town of Queenscliff. Japan lodged a formal protest through the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo against what it called an incursion by a Chinese survey ship in its waters last weekend. This followed Tokyo’s protest after a Chinese military aircraft briefly entered Japan’s airspace on Aug. 26. China’s Foreign Ministry said the country had “no intention” to violate any country’s airspace.