Skip to Content
News

Japan and Australia agree to increase joint military training

KVIA
By
New
Published 1:36 AM

Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Japan and Australia have agreed to increase joint military training exercises as their government ministers shared concerns over China’s recent incursions into Japanese airspace and territorial waters. Japan’s foreign minister and defense minister met on Thursday for a regular summit with their Australian counterparts in the Australian coastal town of Queenscliff. Japan lodged a formal protest through the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo against what it called an incursion by a Chinese survey ship in its waters last weekend. This followed Tokyo’s protest after a Chinese military aircraft briefly entered Japan’s airspace on Aug. 26. China’s Foreign Ministry said the country had “no intention” to violate any country’s airspace.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content