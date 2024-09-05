Pentagon leaders head to Germany for the latest round of international talks on Ukraine military aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top U.S. military leaders will be in Germany to discuss Ukraine’s wartime needs as Russia has conducted one of its deadliest airstrikes in the conflict and Ukraine presses its offensive in Russia’s Kursk region. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. C.Q. Brown are set to host a meeting Friday at Ramstein Air Force Base with a group of military leaders from more than 50 nations. The group has regularly provided funds and weapon systems to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022. They face renewed calls from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for additional air defenses and loosened restrictions on how far into Russia that Ukraine can fire American-provided munitions.

