Jannik Sinner reaches the US Open men’s final by beating Jack Draper after both need medical help
AP Tennis Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner has finished off a 7-5, 7-6 (3), 6-2 victory over Jack Draper to reach his first final at the U.S. Open and second at a Grand Slam tournament his year. They simultaneously got treatment from trainers on a humid afternoon Friday late in the second set. Sinner is a 23-year-old from Italy who was exonerated in a doping case less than a week before the tournament began. He needed his left wrist massaged at a changeover after falling during a point. During the same break in the action, the 25th-seeded Draper got medical attention after vomiting twice on the court between points. Sinner will play No. 12 Taylor Fritz or No. 20 Frances Tiafoe for the title Sunday.