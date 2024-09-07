Coal miner killed on the job in West Virginia. The death marks fourth in the state this year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice says a coal miner was killed on the job in West Virginia on Friday night. Gary Chapman, 33, of South Williamson, Kentucky, died after being injured at the Mountaineer II Mine near Sharples, West Virginia. The Republican governor said Chapman and his family were in his prayers. At least eight U.S. coal miners have died on the job in 2024, according to the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration. Four died in West Virginia. The incident is under investigation by the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety, and Training and the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

