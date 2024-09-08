A patient photographer captures ‘Deadpool’ in a spontaneous moment at Comic-Con

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Matías Delacroix has been taking photos for The Associated Press since 2019. The award-winning Chilean photojournalist, currently based in Panama City, has covered some of the biggest events in Latin America for the AP including the COVID-19 pandemic, the aftermath of the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, soccer great Pelé’s funeral, Javiér Milei’s election in Argentina, Nicolas Maduro’s election in Venezuela, and the 2023 Pan American Games among other moments. This is what he had to say about this extraordinary photo.

