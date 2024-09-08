Harris turns to her favorite foods in effort show a more private side and connect with voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — From snacking on nacho cheese Doritos to washing collard greens in the bathtub, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is revealing more about herself as a person. The vice president is opening up and talking about more than the kind of president she’d be as she campaigns against Republican Donald Trump. She says caramel is one of her favorites. She sometimes fixes so many collard greens at once that she washes them in her bathtub. Harris says her “go-to” snack is nacho cheese Doritos. And root beer is her choice of soda.

