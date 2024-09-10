Apologetic Swiss city councilor loses job for firing gun at a Mary and Jesus poster

GENEVA (AP) — A Zurich city councilor has apologized after she fired a sporting pistol to shoot up an auction poster of a 14th-century Madonna and child painting and posted images of their bullet-ridden faces on social media. Green-Liberal party Sanija Ameti put the images on Instagram over the weekend before quickly pulling them down. She explained later she had been practicing shots and only found the poster as “big enough” for a target. Critics and the Swiss Catholic Church condemned her actions. The Zurich chapter of the Green-Liberal party said it has launched expulsion proceedings against Ameti with the national organization. Farner Group, a consulting firm where she worked, said it had terminate her employment.

