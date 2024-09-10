As Trump and Harris spar, ABC’s moderators grapple with conducting a debate in a polarized country

They faced the challenge of moderating what is probably the only general election debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. And ABC’s David Muir and Linsey Davis learned the difficulty of satisfying a polarized country. Trump and his supporters bitterly criticized ABC for conducting a biased debate, while Harris fans suggested their opponent hanged himself with his own words. The ABC moderators corrected misstatements by Trump four times, none for Harris. There was some question before the debate whether ABC would follow CNN’s lead in staying away from in-the-moment fact checks, as happened in June’s debate between Trump and President Joe Biden.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.