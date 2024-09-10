Biden honors NCAA basketball champs South Carolina and celebrates surging interest in women’s sports

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden cheered NCAA basketball champs South Carolina for sparking a surge of interest in women’s sports during a White House celebration. Biden hosted the team for the celebration on Tuesday to mark their historic title run. It was the tenth women’s program in NCAA history to go undefeated and head coach Dawn Staley’s third championship with the Gamecocks since 2017. South Carolina’s unblemished year came even after Staley lost all five starters from her 2023 team. Biden later on Tuesday will honor the Connecticut men’s basketball team. UConn coach Dan Hurley’s men’s team went 37-3 in winning its second straight title.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.